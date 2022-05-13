Waste management firm 5E Resources up in Catalist debut

Scheduled waste management company 5E Resources debuted on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board yesterday at two cents, or 7.7 per cent, above its initial public offering (IPO) price of 26 cents.

This gave the company a market capitalisation of $41.3 million as it traded at 15.6 times its earnings.

5E Resources posted a net profit of RM8 million (S$2.5 million) for the year ended Dec 31, 2020. The theoretical earnings per share of the company stood at 1.8 cents in the same period, based on the enlarged share capital of 147.5 million shares post-placement.

The company said that $3.9 million of the $8 million in net proceeds raised would go towards acquiring an off-site storage facility to serve small quantity waste generators in central Peninsular Malaysia.

Another $2.2 million of the proceeds would be invested in new facilities, plants, machinery and equipment to enhance production efficiency and capacity.

The remainder would go towards other business expansion expenditure and general working capital purposes.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday, the company announced that the two million offer shares were 3½ times subscribed, while the 36.5 million placement shares that it had offered were also fully subscribed.

In a statement yesterday, chief executive Lim Te Hua said that the company was "very encouraged" by the response to the IPO.

"We believe our public listing gives investors the opportunity to participate in an industry that is growing in tandem with rising awareness about environment impact responsibilities and liabilities," he said.

Shares of 5E Resources closed at 26.5 cents yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES