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Want to own stocks of S’pore banks? It will cost less to get started from Oct 5

Board lot sizes will be reduced from Oct 5 to help more investors gain access to the Singapore market.

SINGAPORE – Want to own shares in Singapore’s local banks but cannot afford to fork out thousands of dollars?

Soon, you will not need as much money to do so. The standard board lot size will be reduced from Oct 5, giving investors easier access to the Singapore market .

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on July 1 that the standard board lot size will be cut from 100 units to 10 units for instruments priced above $10, up to $100.

For instruments priced above $100, the standard board lot size will be cut from 100 units to one unit.

Besides stocks, the changes will also cover stapled securities, real estate investment trusts, business trusts, company warrants excluding special purpose acquisition company warrants, as well as depository receipts and depository shares.

The initial reduction will take place for 11 stocks priced above $10.

They include UOB, OCBC and DBS, as well as counters such as Keppel and Venture Corporation.

The 11 stocks accounted for 35 per cent of trading activity on SGX in the first six months of 2026.

DBS shares have been trading around $65 to 66 as of mid-2026, OCBC shares have been hovering slightly below $25, and UOB between $37 and $40.

The board lot size reductions will remain even if the stocks fall below the $10 or $100 thresholds, SGX said.

“The board lot revision is thus expected to lower barriers to market participation and improve affordability for retail investors,” it added.

SGX will also conduct a review every quarter to see if additional instruments can qualify for the reduced board lot size.

The next review will take place in January 2027. It will take into consideration daily close prices from July 2026 to December 2026.

SGX noted that any changes to the board lot size will be announced within the first five trading days after the end of each calendar quarter.

Changes to rules around broker custody accounts

SGX also announced changes that will allow depository agents to hold securities on behalf of clients in omnibus broker custody accounts from July 15.

Broker custody accounts refer to investor accounts where assets are registered under the name of the brokerage company.

An omnibus broker custody account refers to an account that combines the assets and trades of multiple customers under a single broker.

SGX said the adoption of broker custody accounts continues to rise, with six such accounts opened for every direct account opened with the Central Depository over the period from October 2024 to April 2026.

“This change aligns Singapore’s custody structure with global practice and is expected to make Singapore more attractive for international intermediaries and provide investors with more choices,” SGX said.

SGX’s regulatory arm also proposed to subject depository agents to enhanced requirements and oversight to ensure that retail investors opting for broker custody accounts are well served.

The proposals include implementing minimum service standards for brokers and depository agents to safeguard shareholder rights.

SGX said that, subject to regulatory approval, depository agents may be given time to comply with these standards, which cover matters such as how they handle corporate actions and help investors attend shareholder meetings.