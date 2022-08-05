Wall Street's bumper day lifts region's investor sentiment

STI up 0.6%, with 21 of 30 index stocks chalking up rise

Gains too elsewhere in region, except for Australian market

Banking trio all up after DBS results beat expectations

A positive session on Wall Street overnight sparked by robust economic data and strong corporate earnings energised investors across the region yesterday.

The better sentiment drove the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.6 per cent or 17.8 points to 3,269.86, with 21 of the 30 stocks that make up the benchmark making gains.

Gainers thumped losers in the overall market 295 to 185 on a turnover of 1.29 billion shares worth $1.19 billion. It was much the same across the region with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong surging 2 per cent, while the Nikkei in Tokyo added 0.7 per cent and the Kospi in Seoul put on 0.5 per cent.

Malaysian shares advanced 1.15 per cent but the Australian market was flat with tech gains offset by falls in materials and energy.

The regional action followed a bumper day on Wall Street after a report on the crucial services sector showed surprise improvement, which soothed recession worries.

The Dow Jones added 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent and the Nasdaq shot up 2.6 per cent.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was a big winner here, rising 1.1 per cent to 92 cents although this was deemed to be "trading at an unwarranted deep discount to peers" by DBS Group Research, which put the target price at $1.38.

Analyst Ho Pei Hwa wrote that the re-rating of the blue-chip as a pure shipbuilding play after the spinning-off of Yangzijiang Financial Holdings has yet to come through, as concerns weigh. She added that investors seem to have overlooked Yangzijiang's earnings potential and the uptrend of shipbuilding demand.

The banking trio were all up after DBS released better-than-expected results before the markets opened. DBS added 0.3 per cent, UOB 0.2 per cent and OCBC 1.8 per cent. Jardine Matheson came in at the bottom of the STI performance tally, falling 1 per cent to US$54.03.

All eyes are now on the US jobs data out today, which will give a hint on interest rate moves.

•Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse