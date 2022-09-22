Wall Street weakness, Fed rate hike weigh on regional stocks

Losses on Wall Street overnight ahead of another likely rate hike in the United States gave Singapore shares little option but to head down on Wednesday in league with other regional bourses.

The Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 0.2 per cent or 5.15 points to 3,261.79 with losers easily outstripping gainers 300 to 182 on trade of one billion securities worth $970.1 million.

The red ink was evident elsewhere across the region.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1.8 per cent; the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.2 per cent; Bursa Malaysia slipped 1 per cent; and Japan's Nikkei 225 dived 1.4 per cent.

Australian shares fell to a two-month low, plunging 1.6 per cent as commodity and financial stocks went south. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.6 per cent lower at 6,700.2. The benchmark rose 1.3 per cent on Tuesday.

The declines followed falls of around 1 per cent on the three US indexes overnight.

Mr Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at the Asia and Oceania treasury department of Mizuho Bank, said that one thing worth watching out from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in the US is the size and accompanying rhetoric of the September rate hike.

The question has shifted from whether the Fed would hike rates by 50 basis points or 75 to whether it will go up by 75 or 100 after disappointing August inflation data.

This, in turn, could give a fresh gauge of how acute the central bank assesses inflation risks to be.

Glovemaker Top Glove slid after the company posted its first quarterly loss since its Malaysian listing in 2001. It fell 7 per cent to 20 cents on the Singapore bourse.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), which announced that it is acquiring two nursing homes in Japan for 2.88 billion yen (S$29.4 million), declined 2 per cent to $4.53.