Wall Street plunges on heightening US-China trade worries

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Wall Street's main indexes tumbled more than 1 per cent on Tuesday (May 7), as renewed worries over trade negotiations with China stoked global growth worries and kept investors away from risky assets.

Beijing said on Tuesday that Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will visit the United States this week for trade talks, playing down US President Donald Trump's unexpected threat on Sunday that he would raise tariffs on US$200 billion (S$270 billion) worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

Trade tensions also pushed US treasury yields lower as investors turned to low-risk government bonds, pressuring interest rate sensitive banking stocks, which fell 1.69 per cent.

"Many had been looking at this week as providing a potential breakthrough in talks between the world's two largest economies, yet we instead have seen the US threaten a raft of new tariffs," Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, wrote in a note.

"Much of the gains of the eventual deal have been factored into market valuations and thus there is a substantial risk that markets could jolt lower if the direction of talks shift towards more, rather than less barriers to trade."

Boeing, the single largest US exporter to China, slipped 2.7 per cent and Caterpillar declined 1.9 per cent.

All the major S&P sectors were trading in the red, with technology companies posting the steepest decline of 2 per cent.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of investor anxiety, spiked to its higher level in over three months.

At 10.55am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 355.41 points, or 1.34 per cent, at 26,083.07. The S&P 500 was down 42.23 points, or 1.44per cent, at 2,890.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 138.67 points, or 1.71 per cent, at 7,984.62.

Marquee names including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook fell more than 1.7 per cent and weighed on markets.

The earnings season has now reached its homestretch. Of the 414 S&P companies that have reported earnings so far, about 75 per cent have surpassed analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

The upbeat reports have turned around earnings estimates for the first quarter to an almost 1.2 per cent rise, a sharp improvement from the 2.3 per cent decline expected at the start of the earnings season.

American International Group jumped 6.7 per cent, the most among S&P companies, after the insurer reported a quarterly profit that blew past expectations.

Among decliners, Mylan NV tumbled 17 per cent after the drugmaker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, hurt partly by manufacturing problems at its Morgantown plant in West Virginia.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc fell 5 per cent after the drugmaker missed quarterly profit estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 22 new lows.