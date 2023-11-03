Wall Street indexes rally on bets of peak US interest rates, strong earnings

NEW YORK - Wall Street’s three main stock indexes closed sharply higher on Thursday on hopes that the US Federal Reserve has reached the end of its interest rate hiking campaign while a batch of upbeat quarterly financial updates added to the bullish mood.

The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday as expected, and while Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to further tightening he also acknowledged the impact of a recent surge in bond yields on the economy.

The comments, viewed as hints that the central bank is done with its rate hikes, sent longer-dated US Treasury yields tumbling, which supported stocks.

“Powell’s comments in the presser yesterday were what everyone wanted to hear,” said Justin Burgin, vice president of equity research at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

Burgin also pointed to better-than-expectated earnings reports. While the current-quarter guidance has been weaker than previously expected, Burgin said analysts are still forecasting growth.

“The fact the wheels didn’t come of the bus for the fourth quarter is pretty good,” he said.

According to the latest LSEG data, Wall Street is now forecasting fourth-quarter earnings growth of 7.2 per cent, down from 11 per cent on Oct 1, before the reporting season began. And for the third quarter, 80.9 per cent of companies reporting so far have beat analysts’ expectations while 14.9 per cent have missed expectations.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 80.30 points, or 1.89 per cent, to end at 4,317.77 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 233.40 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 13,294.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 566.04 points, or 1.70 per cent, to 33,840.62.

After stocks tumbled in October, “the set-up was well primed for a bit of a relief rally,” said Emily Leveille, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Investors were also reassured by the Fed’s hints that it might pause rate hikes for now, she added.

Traders’ bets that the Fed will hold rates steady in December rose to about 83 per cent from 79.5 per cent the previous day, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Among individual stocks, Starbucks rallied sharply after the coffeehouse company’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates. Also Qualcomm shares climbed after the chip designer forecast first-quarter sales and profit above estimates.