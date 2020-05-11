Wall Street falls on fears of new coronavirus infection wave

NEW YORK (REUTERS, AFP) - US stocks opened lower on Monday (May 11) after last week's rally as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections with the reopening of several economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.87 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 24,256.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.34 points, or 0.49%, at 2,915.46.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.41 points, or 0.73%, to 9,054.91 at the opening bell.

More US states have started down the path back to business as usual in recent days, spurring a mix of hope at revived activity and fear of increased coronavirus cases.

This week's economic calendar includes a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expected to update investors on stimulus programmes.

Key reports include data on consumer prices and retail sales, as well as another weekly report on jobless claims, which have spiked in unprecedented fashion over the last two months after hotels, shops and businesses were shuttered nationwide, although the pace has slowed.

Despite dreadful economic data, stocks have mostly risen since early April in the wake of unprecedented government stimulus and in anticipation of an economic restart.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself