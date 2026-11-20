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Wall Street ends sharply lower as Anthropic’s debut fails to revive AI fervour

Traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Nov 18.

NEW YORK - US stocks slumped on Nov 19, after Anthropic’s super-sized IPO failed to revitalise faded enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, as an early spike in its share price ebbed.

All three major US stock indexes ended the session sharply lower, with the benchmark S&P 500 logging its fifth straight session of losses.

The S&P 500 was on course to post its steepest weekly loss since April 2025.

Anthropic’s debut, the largest IPO on record, was priced late on Nov 18 at US$83 per share and was widely viewed as the next high bar to clear for the AI trade.

The stock opened at US$111.50 shortly before noon.

After the company’s market valuation briefly surpassed US$2 trillion (S$2.5 trillion), its momentum began to lose steam.

“The Anthropic IPO is attracting gobs of attention,” said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital in St Louis, Missouri.

“That money is coming from somewhere; investors are making changes in their portfolio to incorporate Anthropic, so I wouldn’t extrapolate a whole lot of meaning from today’s trading behaviour, whether it’s up or down.”

Even so, Ellerbroek’s enthusiasm for the AI trade has waned.

“My beliefs about the growth in data centre capex spending have come down a little bit over the last month or two,” he added.

“Nvidia’s crisis situation is a big deal. The midterm elections have had an impact.”

“Data centres are going to be more expensive to build, and they’re going to be built more slowly.”

Advanced Micro Devices shares tumbled after investigative outlet Hunterbrook said its affiliated fund, Hunterbrook Capital, had taken a short position in the company.

Most chipmakers were lower, including Micron and Broadcom, among others.

Nvidia marked its sixth straight session of losses after the chipmaker’s upbeat revenue forecast did little to lift sentiment.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index closed lower.

Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius sustained steep losses.

In other stocks, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped after the cybersecurity firm raised its 2027 revenue guidance.

Walmart dipped after the retail giant’s annual sales forecast disappointed investors.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 148.39 points, or 2.03%, to end at 7,175.24 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 544.00 points, or 2.23%, to 23,885.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,102.71 points, or 2.20%, to 49,095.46.

Focus turns to the US Fed

Following the Nov 18 release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s October policy meeting, investors are recalibrating their expectations pertaining to upcoming rate decisions.

The minutes revealed a desire to rein in inflation even prior to the recent release of consumer and producer price indexes, which showed price pressures heating up.

Financial markets are currently pricing in about a 94% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the central bank’s December meeting, with a small but growing chance of a super-sized 50-basis-point increase, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Next week, the Commerce Department is expected to release its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, which includes the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index. Analysts expect the report to show year-on-year core inflation of 3.2%, well above the central bank’s 2% annual target. REUTERS