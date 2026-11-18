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Traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, on Nov 17.

NEW YORK - US stocks extended their tech-driven slide on Nov 17 as investors braced for Nvidia’s earnings, expected just after the bell. Scandal and controversy have surrounded the chip giant in recent days, fuelling worries over the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure and risks associated with the nascent technology.

Those jitters intensified ahead of Anthropic’s mammoth IPO, expected on Nov 18, which is targeted to raise as much as US$1.4 trillion (S$1.8 trillion).

All three major US stock indexes closed sharply lower.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched their first four-day streak of declines since September.

“Every sector in the S&P is down,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice-president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. “So clearly, it is a reflection of overall investor nervousness as opposed to being driven by a specific set of stocks, whether they’re AI-related or not.”

“It’s a confluence of all of the events that are there, and it seems to be speculation-driven as opposed to fact-driven,” Pursche added. “It’s not all about Nvidia.”

The AI trade was already contending with popular opposition to large data centres when tech shares were rocked by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ouster following revelations of his relationship with an alleged spy. Investors are also impatient to see returns on hyperscalers’ massive expenditures.

The Trump administration’s plans to block imports of Chinese data centre equipment gained momentum in the wake of Huang’s departure, despite opposition from Amazon, Alphabet , Meta and others.

Expectations leading up to Nvidia’s results were sky-high. The company was projected to post 90.4% year-on-year earnings growth on revenue of US$109.11 billion. The stock ended the session in negative territory.

Enthusiasm over artificial intelligence helped send the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index’s year-to-date gain as high as 106% in June, but that fervour has since lost steam. The index’s gains so far this year have shrunk to about 34%.

Economic data released early in the session showed strong underlying retail sales, weakening industrial output and rising import prices, largely driven by spiking petroleum costs. Homebuilder sentiment plunged to its lowest level since April 2012.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 75.96 points, or 1.02%, to end at 7,341.23 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 180.42 points, or 0.74%, to 24,329.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 859.71 points, or 1.67%, to 50,748.46.

On the sector level, software and services, airlines and banks were clear underperformers.

Intel fell after Nvidia cut its stake in the company by 25%.

Software shares were broadly lower, with Salesforce, Workday, Intuit and Adobe all losing ground.

Microsoft also declined on the day.

JPMorgan shares dipped after the company said insider Bregje de Best would succeed Jeremy Barnum as chief financial officer in early 2027.

Fed hints at aggressive rate hikes

Fed officials are increasingly suggesting that stubborn inflation has made the central bank more open to an aggressive US rate-hike path.

Markets are pricing in a near-certain 95.4% likelihood of a 25-basis-point increase in December, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

On Nov 18, minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s October meeting could help illuminate the central bank’s approach to near-term monetary policy. REUTERS