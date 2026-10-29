Wall Street ends higher as Fed holds key rate steady, focus turns to earnings

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A TV station broadcasting Fed chairman Kevin Warsh on Oct 28, as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City.

NEW YORK - US stock indexes advanced on Oct 28 after the US Federal Reserve left its key policy rate unchanged, as widely expected, leaving investors betting on a rate hike at its next monetary policy meeting in December.

In its accompanying statement, the Fed upgraded its assessment of the economy while acknowledging inflation “remains elevated.”

At the press conference following the release, Fed chairman Kevin Warsh said the central bank has made clear its willingness and readiness to act.

“The Fed didn’t throw any curveballs,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. “It was widely expected they’d hold, so no big surprise there.”

All three major US stock indexes oscillated following the decision and throughout Warsh’s subsequent press conference, but ended the session higher.

“Market participants are getting more used to (Warsh’s) style,” Detrick added.

Financial markets are pricing in an 85% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting, up from 78.3% on Oct 27, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Rate hike forecasts could be swayed by data expected on Oct 29, including the Commerce Department’s Personal Consumption Expenditures report – which includes the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge – and an advance take on third-quarter GDP.

Third-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with 200 companies in the S&P 500 having posted results. Of those, 84% have beaten consensus estimates, according to the most recent LSEG data.

Analysts estimate aggregate third-quarter S&P 500 earnings growth of 31.8% year-on-year, up from 30.6% as of Oct 1, per LSEG.

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology jumped 5.9% after South Korean rival SK Hynix reported a more than sevenfold jump in quarterly profit. SK Hynix’s US-listed shares jumped 13.3%.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index gained 1.8%, notching its fourth consecutive daily advance and bouncing back from its recent selloff.

“I think the market realises what the Fed did today is one thing, but are AI expenditures continuing?” Detrick said. “That’s what the market’s focused on.”

Microsoft gained over 4% in extended trading after posting quarterly results, while Alphabet shares dropped more than 7% in after-hours trading following the Google parent’s earnings report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.53 points, or 0.19%, to 52,475.10, the S&P 500 gained 21.37 points, or 0.28%, to 7,743.97 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 72.04 points, or 0.27%, to 26,549.85.

US crude prices climbed after Iran-backed Houthis attacked a refinery in Saudi Arabia, adding to supply worries. Since the Iran war began, oil prices have soared to over US$100 per barrel, pushing up costs in other areas of the economy and driving inflation higher.

Robinhood dipped 3.3% after softness in cryptocurrencies dragged the trading platform’s third-quarter profit below analyst expectations.

Vertiv surged 16.5% after the digital infrastructure firm topped quarterly expectations and raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.

Boston Scientific dropped 5.8% after the medical device maker trimmed its annual profit forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 110 new highs and 214 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 2,849 stocks rose and 1,926 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.48-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 198 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 16.67 billion shares, compared with the 17.10 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. REUTERS