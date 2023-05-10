Wall Street closes down as focus shifts to inflation data, debt talks

NEW YORK - US stock indexes closed lower on Tuesday as investors grew more cautious ahead of a US consumer price index report and a meeting between US political leaders to discuss the debt ceiling.

Investors will look for clues on whether inflation is continuing to ease following the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI) report on Wednesday.

Talks over the US debt ceiling are adding to caution in the market as traders were also waiting for an update on plans for the debt ceiling from a meeting between US President Joe Biden, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders at the White House.

Worries of a potential government default loom over Washington as early as June 1, if Congress does not act to resolve the deadlock.

“Overall, it’s a relatively mild day, but both the debt ceiling as well as the inflation are causing some anxiety,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.88 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 33,561.81, the S&P 500 lost 18.95 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 4,119.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.36 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 12,179.55.

Volume on US exchanges was 9.35 billion shares, compared with the 10.68 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Disappointing forecasts from companies such as PayPal and Apple supplier Skyworks also weighed on the mood. They were down 12.73 per cent and 5.15 per cent, respectively.

Shares of PayPal Holdings dropped and pressured the benchmark S&P 500 after the company cut its margin forecast. The stock was also among the top drags on the Nasdaq.

Skyworks Solutions Inc shares slid after the company forecast current-quarter revenue and earnings below estimates.

“Companies have generally been beating earnings expectations, but earnings season is always choppy, and today we have some weaker results. That’s weighing a bit on the market,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.