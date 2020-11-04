US stock gains pick up speed despite US election uncertainty, Nasdaq surges more than 4%

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks were in rally mode on Wednesday (Nov 4), shrugging off uncertainty over the still-unresolved presidential election and the likelihood of divided government in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2 per cent, or about 560 points, at 28,041.28 at around 1530 GMT.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.8 per cent to 3,463, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 4 per cent to 11,603.25.

Markets were watching updates from about a half dozen states that will determine the next US president where some vote tallies showed razor-thin differences.

In any case, Republicans appeared poised to maintain control of the Senate, raising the likelihood that Washington will remain divided.