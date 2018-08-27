Wall St hits new highs as Fed chief defends policy

Wall Street stocks hit record highs on Friday to clinch their longest bull-market run, as investors digested words by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole summit affirming the central bank's current pace of rate hikes.

The S&P 500 finished 0.6 per cent higher at 2,874.69, just ahead of its previous record close of 2,872.87 in January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also added 133.37 points, or 0.5 per cent to 25,790.35, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 67.52 points, or 0.9 per cent to 7,945.98. For the week, the Dow added 0.5 per cent, the S&P gained 0.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq increased 1.7 per cent.

Overall, market strategists agree that Mr Powell's speech came with no major surprises as he reiterated things he had said before - that the economy is strong, but there does not seem to be a risk of overheating, and that the Fed's gradual rate hike policy remains appropriate.

Nonetheless, senior US economist at Capital Economics Michael Pearce noted that Mr Powell "deliberately avoided commenting on the latest developments on trade policy, politics, and risks from abroad". "Instead, he sought to outline the longer-term factors that shape the Fed's policy path, painting its current strategy of gradual rate hikes as a balancing act between moving too fast - and shortening the expansion - and raising rates too slowly and risking an overheating economy," Mr Pearce said.

Minutes from the latest Fed policy meeting cemented market expectations of a rate hike next month and possibly again in December. The US is set for a busy week ahead, with the government scheduled to deliver July trade data and preliminary wholesale inventories tomorrow, followed closely by the second estimate for second quarter's gross domestic product on Wednesday, and the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index on Friday. Another possible volatile area is oil, which rose last week amid concerns that Iran sanctions may limit global supply.

In Asia, the week has a relatively quieter start with the limelight on China's July industrial profits. For Singapore, the end of the month brings forth the usual bank lending and monetary aggregates data for July on Friday and not much else. So, stay calm and watch the Asian Games, noted United Overseas Bank (UOB) in its weekly outlook.

US-China trade tensions will also continue to be a focal point for Asian markets. "With the US$16 billion (S$22 billion) tranche of tariffs becoming a done deal, the focus is now on the next US$200 billion of Chinese goods, and US$60 billion of US goods that are targeted for additional tariffs. Meanwhile, US-Mexico Nafta negotiations are reportedly expected to continue into the new week as friction over the new auto industry rules under the Nafta trade pact persists," UOB said.