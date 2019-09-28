Wall St drops as White House weighs delisting Chinese companies

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - US stocks slipped on Friday (Sept 27) after news that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges and limit US investments into China.

US-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu and JD.com slipped between 4 per cent and 7 per cent on the news.

The tariff-sensitive Philadelphia semiconductor index extended its decline to 1.7 per cent. The index was already under pressure from Micron Technology's 10 per cent tumble after forecasting a disappointing first-quarter profit.

The S&P technology sector slipped 1.2 per cent, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors.

High-level trade talks between Washington and Beijing are scheduled for next month before the start of the third-quarter earnings season.

"You never know if it's a ploy to get some leverage on those talks... it could be just trying to rile up the base, but at face value, it's going to be a bit of a negative for the markets," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St Petersburg, Florida.

The three main indexes are set to end a volatile week slightly lower, after conflicting headlines about US-China trade and as US Democrats launched an impeachment investigation on President Donald Trump.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co rose 4.1 per cent and were the top gainers on the S&P 500 after the lender named banking veteran Charles Scharf as chief executive officer. The banking sub-sector rose 1.2 per cent.

In addition to trade headlines, investors will next week focus on the ISM's purchasing managers index (PMI) data for September, especially after the August report showed contraction in the manufacturing sector, as well as the pivotal jobs report.

At 13.14 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 47.87 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 26,843.25, the S&P 500 was down 14.31 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,963.31. The Nasdaq Composite was down 79.54 points, or 0.99 per cent, at 7,951.12.

Data showed US consumer spending barely rose in August, suggesting that the economy's main growth engine was slowing after accelerating sharply in the second quarter.

New orders for key US-made capital goods also unexpectedly fell in August, but the so-called core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, rose to 1.8 per cent in August, the biggest rise in prices since January.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 11 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 83 new lows.