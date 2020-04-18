Wall St boost peters out as STI inches up 0.1%

Overnight gains on Wall Street gave local shares an early boost, but the momentum faded a little over the rest of the day.

The Straits Times Index (STI) still managed to eke out a 2.35-point gain or 0.1 per cent to 2,614.60. That seemed modest after it opened 2.1 per cent ahead in the morning on the back of Wall Street's efforts.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets were mostly up due to optimism over plans by the United States to reopen the economy and slightly better-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) data in China.

Hong Kong ended up 1.6 per cent, Shanghai added 0.7 per cent while Japan's Nikkei surged 3.2 per cent.

Malaysian equities closed up 1.5 per cent to end their best week since October 2015.

"The silver lining in the data is that the economy clearly passed the trough in February and started to recover in March," said Mr Aidan Yao, senior emerging Asia economist at AXA Investment Managers.

"The bad news is that the recovery is uneven - with industrial sectors leading the household sector - and the overall economy is still operating at sub-par capacities."

Across the Singapore market, gainers outnumbered losers 299 to 166, with 1.59 billion shares worth $1.62 billion traded.

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) were among the STI's best performers. CapitaLand Mall Trust rose 4.5 per cent to $1.85, VivoCity owner Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 3.4 per cent to $1.83 and Mapletree Logistics Trust ended at $1.75, up 2.9 per cent.

The Reits stand to benefit from measures announced on Thursday giving them greater flexibility to manage cash flows and raise funds.

Wilmar International was at the bottom of the STI's performance table, down 2.8 per cent to $3.42. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the most heavily traded, dipping 1.9 per cent to $1.01, with more than 59 million shares traded.





All three banks ended in the red. DBS fell 0.5 per cent to $19.28, OCBC shed 0.1 per cent to $8.86 while UOB dropped 0.6 per cent to $20.02.

Some analysts cautioned it is premature to say the coronavirus crisis is under control.





"Stocks are reacting naturally to (US President Donald) Trump's talk of reopening the economy, because some people don't want to be left out of the rally," said market strategist Ayako Sera from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo. "The problem is there is a big gap between expectations and the underlying economic reality, which is that many countries are still very weak."

• Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse, Reuters