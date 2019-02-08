Volvo's revenue up 21% but profit margins slip

STOCKHOLM • Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely, reported higher full-year revenue yesterday, but said its profit margins had slipped and were expected to remain under pressure this year.

Carmakers have faced rising costs and pricing pressure in some markets because of a trade war between Washington and Beijing last year, as well as slower demand from Europe and China, the biggest car market.

"For 2019, we see another year of volume growth as we continue to benefit from our strong product programme and increased capacity. But we have to be realistic and acknowledge that margins will remain under continued pressure," Volvo chief executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

Suppliers and carmakers have issued new warnings and results misses this year, with Daimler this week reporting a fall in fourth-quarter operating profit.

Volvo said its operating profit rose by 0.9 per cent to 14.2 billion Swedish kronor (S$2 billion) although its margin fell to 5.6 per cent from 6.7 per cent. This was despite its revenue last year rising by 21 per cent to 252.7 billion Swedish kronor.

Volvo has been on a growth path under Geely's umbrella, with four straight years of record sales, aided by its steady push into premium cars, pitting it against Daimler's Mercedes-Benz as well as BMW.

The Swedish-based firm postponed plans for a listing last year, citing the adverse impact of the tariff war and an industry downturn, while also taking on the costs of retooling its factories in an effort to limit the negative tariff impact.

REUTERS