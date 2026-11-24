Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

EMDEN, Germany - Volkswagen began crunch wage talks with labour representatives on Nov 24 amid mounting worker anger over deep cost cuts, with protesters carrying black coffins to symbolise what they said was the death of trust and the company’s future prospects.

Intensifying competition from China, billions of euros in annual tariff costs and rapid technological change have put the world’s No. 2 carmaker under pressure to overhaul its global business, with 100,000 layoffs planned.

Volkswagen’s plants in Germany have been a focus of the restructuring, with four identified for possible closure early next decade and management telling the group’s 120,000 German workers that domestic production has become too expensive.

The first round of talks takes place in the northern German town of Emden, home to one of the factories fighting for survival, where around 4,000 workers protested before representatives of the IG Metall union ad the carmaker’s works council met Volkswagen management.

“If necessary, there will also be industrial action of a kind never before seen at Volkswagen,” works council head Daniela Cavallo told workers chanting “strike-ready” and carrying black coffins inscribed with the words “future” and “trust”.

“Before we discuss any specific issues, we need to clarify a few basic points first,” she said, adding the cuts proposed by management were no basis for negotiations.

Volkswagen has said it wants to freeze German workers’ pay in 2027 and 2028 while cutting a range of benefits. It is also seeking concessions to the union’s hard-won 35-hour week, asking staff to work longer on the same pay when needed.

A letter from the company to labour representatives, seen by Reuters, showed a raft of proposed cuts that went further than management had publicly announced when it laid out its position ahead of the talks last week.

Volkswagen still hopes to strike an agreement with workers in 2026, the group’s co-chief negotiator Frank Ischner said, adding that while the cuts were painful they were inevitable.

Citing sluggish sales, dwindling cash and weak margins at the group’s core VW brand, management wants to abolish special wage agreements for managerial staff and anniversary bonuses paid to workers in their 25th and 35th years at the company, according to the letter dated Nov 19.

Strikes could begin from Jan 1 at Volkswagen after the union said the renewed restructuring push put the carmaker in breach of a late-2024 restructuring deal.

“Then it won’t just be the production lines that come to a standstill,” IG Metall chief negotiator Thorsten Groeger said, adding investors, most notably the Porsche and Piech families – Volkswagen’s top shareholders – may face dividend cuts too.

The initial 2024 agreement included 35,000 layoffs in return for employment and investment guarantees.

Since then, Volkswagen’s China sales, which long helped offset Germany’s high production costs, have fallen further and the group’s operating margin is expected at no more than 1% in 2026, down from 5.9% in 2024. REUTERS