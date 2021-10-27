Vividthree shares jump on potential blockchain, NFT gaming opportunities

SINGAPORE - Shares of digital content producer Vividthree Holdings rose sharply on Wednesday morning (Oct 27) after the company said it is exploring opportunities in the fast-growing gaming sector to increase future revenue streams.

The Catalist-listed stock was trading at 7.4 cents at 11.38am, a jump of 2.9 cents, or 64.4 per cent, with a heavy 42 million shares traded.

The counter reached a morning session high of 7.8 cents earlier.

Vividthree said it has begun preliminary discussions with several parties, including GammaR, to capitalise on popular trends in the gaming sector such as blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"The group is currently in discussions with GammaR on various possible collaboration structures to venture into this space," said Vividthree, adding that it will make further announcements if and when there are material developments.

GammaR is a platform that helps NFT game developers bring their innovations to market by providing them with the resources to develop and monetise their ideas. Its in-house game development team has more than 10 years of experience, with an established track record in marketing popular mobile games, said Vividthree.

Set up in 2006, Vividthree specialises in visual effects, animation and virtual reality for content creation and services in digital entertainment as well as Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) projects.