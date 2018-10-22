Viva Industrial Trust announces 'clean-up' DPS of 1.692 cents on delisting day

SINGAPORE - Viva Industrial Trust (VIT) has announced a "clean-up" distribution per stapled security (DPS) of 1.692 cents before its delisting and merger with ESR-Reit (real estate investment trust).

In a press statement, VIT said holders of its stapled securities - whose accounts with the Central Depository are credited with stapled securities as at 5pm on Oct 8 - will be entitled to the distribution, which will be paid on or around Nov 9, 2018.

VIT's stapled securities will be delisted on Monday, Oct 22.

ESR-Reit's counter last traded at 49.5 cents on Oct 19.