Vitol Group to stop trading Russian crude

Vitol Group, the world's top independent oil trader, intends to completely stop trading Russia-origin crude and products by the end of this year.

Volumes of Russian oil handled by Vitol "will diminish significantly in the second quarter as current term contractual obligations decline", a Vitol spokesman said by e-mail. It intends to cease trading crude and products unless directed otherwise, and "we anticipate this will be completed by the end of 2022".

The Geneva-based company reiterated that it will not enter into any new Russian crude and product transactions. It has stressed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine that its purchases have been part of pre-existing contracts.

Vitol's announcement came after an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote to the heads of Vitol and other merchant traders, asking them to terminate business dealings with Russia's fossil fuel industry to cut off the cash flow helping to finance the invasion.

Companies across the world have come under increased pressure from governments and shareholders to sideline Moscow.

Oil majors BP, Shell and Exxon Mobil have announced plans to abandon their stakes in investments related to Russia as they take steps to halt dealings with the nation.

Meanwhile, many European banks have curbed trade financing for Russian commodities.

At the government level, while the United States has banned Russian energy products, physical exports continue to flow into global markets and many European countries are still allowing imports of it.

Refiners in India and China have also continued to purchase Russian oil cargoes, either directly from Moscow or through traders. India has started raising questions over the profits merchants are making, saying prices are more expensive than what is advertised.

Merchant traders have a long history of dealing with troubled regimes. Marc Rich famously fled the US in 1983 to evade prosecution for trading with Iran during the American hostage crisis.

Privately held trading firms such as Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura Group have continued to load and sell cargoes of Russian crude since the war broke out in late February.

Trading firms sometimes sign long-term or pre-paid contracts with producers like Russia's Rosneft to purchase and load a certain amount of oil every month, and also buy and sell cargoes on a daily basis in the spot market.

Glencore and Trafigura said earlier this week they would continue to honour their long-term deals. Glencore, though, said it was not starting any new business with Russia, while Trafigura said it had reduced Russian volumes.

Last month, Vitol chief executive officer Russell Hardy said the company had stopped its spot business in Russia but was still executing long-term contracts, and that it was still waiting to make a decision on whether to divest its stake in Rosneft's Vostok oil project.

BLOOMBERG