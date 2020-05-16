Virgin Australia set to receive up to eight non-binding offers

SYDNEY • Virgin Australia Holdings was expected to receive as many as eight non-binding indicative offers from potential buyers yesterday, which will be whittled down over the next few days to a shortlist of around three, its administrators said.

Australia's second-biggest airline, which is 20 per cent owned by Singapore Airlines, entered voluntary administration last month, owing creditors nearly A$7 billion (S$6.4 billion), making it the biggest Asia-Pacific casualty of the coronavirus crisis which is hitting the global aviation industry.

The administrators at Deloitte aim to agree a deal with a buyer by the end of next month.

The Australian media has reported that private equity groups BGH Capital, Bain Capital and Brookfield are leading contenders to buy the business.

A Bain spokesman confirmed the company intends to bid.

Brookfield declined to comment, although a source with direct knowledge of the matter said it has already lodged an offer.

BGH did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

InterGlobe Enterprises, the biggest shareholder in India's largest airline IndiGo, said yesterday that it was participating in the Virgin sales process but declined to provide further details.

At a time when the world aviation market is largely grounded, the high-level interest in Virgin Australia shows the long-time attractiveness of the Australian domestic market, a duopoly between Qantas Airways and Virgin.

Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said in a statement that eight of the nearly 20 parties that had accessed the company's data room had been advanced enough in their interest to be given its forward-looking Virgin 2.0 business plan.

"Up to now, we've certainly seen a high level of interest from a significant number of high-quality parties, many of whom are capable of completing a transaction of this size and complexity," Mr Strawbridge said. "From here, we will start working even more closely with the short-listed parties."

Binding offers are due on June 12, he said, adding that the sale timetable was aggressive but one he was confident of achieving.

Mr Robert Martin, chief executive of BOC Aviation, which leases aircraft to Virgin Australia, said it looked like the airline would survive.

"Clearly, if you are one of two players in a duopoly market which is going to stay as a duopoly market for the foreseeable future, it is an attractive investment," he said. "So I think Virgin Australia will probably come through."

The offers give a glimpse of how buyers think they can reform a money-losing operation into a sound investment. The question is which candidate has the best chance of untangling the knot of regional politics and industry uncertainty surrounding the airline.

Virgin entered voluntary administration last month after being overwhelmed by years of losses and a severe revenue shortfall from coronavirus-related travel cancellations.

Qantas Airways had said it has enough liquidity to withstand current conditions until December next year.

The reason buyers are interested is that Australia is "something of an oasis in aviation", in part because of the size of the market, according to Mr Peter Harbison, chairman of market intelligence provider Capa Centre for Aviation.

"It is essentially necessarily a duopoly, possibly some space for a little bit more, but it's a very valuable market," he said. "It's also quite likely to come back fairly quickly, because of the way we've handled the epidemic so far."

After yesterday's deadline, Deloitte will allow shortlisted bidders to prepare binding offers by June 12, targeting a deal by the end of next month. The treatment of creditors, as well as the indebtedness of the reborn Virgin Australia, will be a key factor in deciding the winner, according to industry experts.

Virgin's secured creditors are owed A$2.28 billion, Deloitte said last month. If they refuse to waive enough of what they are owed, the final asking price could be as high as A$3.5 billion, said Mr Neil Hansford, chairman of consultancy firm Strategic Aviation Solutions.

"If they can get it with a haircut for creditors, and it's still an operating business, it's a good buy," he said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG