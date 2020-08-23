VicPlas International says it does not have explanation for Friday's unusual price movements

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Pipe-maker VicPlas International has said that the company is not aware of any information concerning it or its units that has not been announced which might explain the spike in its share price last Friday (Aug 21).

Also, the mainboard-listed company in the statement on Saturday to Singapore Exchange (SGX) said that it does not have any explanation for the unusual price movements, which had triggered the bourse operator's queries on Friday.

Shares in VicPlas closed at 59 Singapore cents on Friday, up nearly 47.5 per cent from the day before. Some 126.9 million shares changed hands.

This is the second time this month that VicPlas, which manufactures and distributes pipes, has been queried by SGX for trading activity. The last query was on Aug 3, to which it had responded at the time that it had given similar replies.

The company's financial results for the financial year ended July 30 will be released by Sept 29.