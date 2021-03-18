Vibrant CEO charged over allegedly pushing ex-KTL chairman down stairs

The chief executive of mainboard-listed logistics firm Vibrant Group is facing charges after allegedly pushing the former chairman of KTL Global down some stairs.

The alleged incident involving Khua Kian Keong took place on Jan 13 this year at a staircase at 7 Gul Road. Khua, 52, allegedly pushed Mr Tan Tock Han, who is in his 70s. Mr Tan suffered a fracture in his right shoulder.

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority filings list 7 Gul Road as the registered address of KTL Offshore, which has a director named Tan Tock Han, who was also previously the executive chairman of mainboard-listed KTL Global until he resigned in December 2018.

Causing grievous hurt to a person by a rash act that endangers life or personal safety can lead to jail of up to four years, or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Khua, who has been granted bail at $10,000, has been the chief executive officer of Vibrant since November 2003.

The firm's website notes that he is also a council member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and vice-chairman of the Singapore-China Business Association.

The case was mentioned in the Singapore State Courts yesterday and adjourned to April 7, pending clarification on a medical report.

Vibrant Group shares closed unchanged at 10.6 cents yesterday.

