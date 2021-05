SINGAPORE - VF Corporation, which owns apparel brands such as The North Face, Timberland, Vans and Supreme, is relocating its Asia-Pacific headquarters for global product supply from Hong Kong to Singapore, in a move that could create over 250 new jobs here.

The new office is located in csuites, a co-working space at Paya Lebar Quarter. It will oversee 70 per cent of global production for the American apparel and footwear company's 13 brands.