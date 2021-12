SINGAPORE - The trial over the 2013 penny stock crash scandal linked to alleged mastermind John Soh Chee Wen and his girlfriend Quah Su-Ling will soon draw to a close after nearly 200 days of trial with close to 100 prosecution witnesses giving testimony.

The prosecution and Soh both filed closing submissions on Friday (Dec 3) with a verdict from High Court judge Hoo Sheau Peng now pending.