Valuetronics Q3 profit rises 2.6% to HK$59.7m

SINGAPORE - Valuetronics Holdings third-quarter net profit rose 2.6 per cent to HK$59.7 million (S$10.4 million), thanks to an increase in revenue from its industrial and commercial electronics business and a reduction in expenses, the electronics manufacturing services company announced on Tuesday (Feb 12).

Nonetheless, for the nine-month period ended Dec 31, net profit fell 2.6 per cent to HK$153.7 million. This translated to an earnings per share of 35.6 HK cents on a fully diluted basis, down from 36.8 HK cents a year ago.

No dividend has been declared for the current financial period, unchanged from the preceding year.

Revenue for the quarter fell 7.5 per cent to HK$729.6 million, as a 12.2 per cent increase to HK$434.4 million from its industrial and commercial electronics segment, was more than offset by a 26.4 per cent decrease to HK$295.2 million from its consumer electronics segment. The latter was mainly due to the slowdown in demand from some of Valuetronics' customers in the smart lighting business, the company said.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the group expects to remain profitable for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

Valuetronics shares closed at $0.75 apiece on Monday, up 2.7 per cent, or two cents.