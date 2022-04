Cryptocurrency reached a tipping point in 2021, evolving from a niche investment into a "global, established asset class", according to findings in a report by crypto exchange Gemini.

Cryptocurrency market capitalisation almost hit US$3 trillion (S$4.1 trillion) last year, with tokens like Bitcoin touching a record high of over US$65,000. That makes crypto the best-performing asset class of the past 10 years, Gemini said in the report released on Monday.