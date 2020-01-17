Utico to hold town hall sessions for Hyflux investors on Jan 20

The town hall meetings for investors holding Hyflux's medium-term notes and perpetual securities and preference shares (PnP) will be held next Monday.

The noon meeting for medium-term note holders will be at Sheraton Towers while the Suntec convention centre meeting for PnP holders will be in the evening.

Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, has notified all registered investors, Middle Eastern utility firm Utico said yesterday.

Utico chief executive Richard Menezes said the group was the "only white knight that has tried hard to think for these investors other than creditors too". He added: "Having said that, I would like to remind that Utico did not cause this situation. The note holders invested in unsecured, unguaranteed securities for use in Hyflux's business."

Utico is "willing to walk away" if note holders or PnP investors vote against the deal, Mr Menezes said. He believes the town hall meetings will help investors make an informed decision.

Hyflux sought court protection for debt restructuring in May 2018 and signed a $400 million rescue deal with Utico last November that needs to be approved by its creditors.

Utico also noted yesterday that it has "nothing to do with" potential investor Aqua Munda, a Singapore-registered company which entered the picture last month with an offer to buy some of the Hyflux creditors' debts.

It invited Hyflux's medium-term note holders and senior unsecured creditors to tender their debts for purchase at a minimum 85 per cent discount. The invitation expires at 5pm next Thursday.

Sias has called on Aqua Munda to disclose its funding, its related entities and its intention regarding the restructuring as soon as possible.

Hyflux owes $900 million in PnP principal value to about 34,000 retail investors. Also outstanding are the firm's $100 million, 4.25 per cent notes due in 2018; the $65 million, 4.6 per cent notes due in 2019; and the $100 million, 4.2 per cent notes due in 2019.

