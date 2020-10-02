Utico suggests town hall for Hyflux investors

The Middle East firm leading the way to mount a rescue deal for Hyflux wants a virtual town hall to be held next week for investors holding the troubled water firm's perpetual securities and preference shares (PnP).

Utico said yesterday it would "once again like to reaffirm" its offer for Hyflux as the company and the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, were still "non-committal".

"We remain available for engagement with PnP holders for a virtual town hall between Oct 7 and Oct 10 to ensure they are convinced and approve of our offer," the utility firm added.

Last month, Utico again extended the deadline for Hyflux to accept the rescue package - from Aug 30 to Oct 15. Yesterday, it said the offers from other potential Hyflux investors - Aqua Munda and Pison Investments - appear to have expired.

The deadline for senior unsecured creditors to offer their debts to Pison was Aug 17. Pison then had until Sept 25 to accept these offers, The Business Times reported in July. The long-stop date on the deal is Dec 31.

Pison last month said it had received 158 tender application forms from noteholders and other eligible creditors, but that its efforts to engage with the unsecured working group of seven banks had failed.

Meanwhile, Aqua Munda entered the picture with its debt offer last December and in February extended the long-stop date to July 17. It then said in June that it was prepared to make an offer to the PnP holders.

Utico managing director Richard Menezes sent a letter to Hyflux on Wednesday, asking it to confirm that both Aqua Munda's and Pison's offers had expired and were not renewed.

In the letter, which was forwarded to the media, Mr Menezes said Utico's earlier request for Hyflux to solicit a response from the PnP holders, through Sias, "to understand their amenability for a cash offer (albeit at a reduced level)", had been based on public announcements to other potential white knights.

"We seek your feedback on the foregoing and do not subscribe to the view that this may lead to misunderstanding or confusion," he wrote.

