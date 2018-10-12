US telco CenturyLink to open security ops centre in S'pore

American telecommunications company CenturyLink yesterday said that it will be opening a new security operations centre in Singapore by early next year.

This is part of efforts to better address the cyber security needs of its Asia-Pacific enterprise customers.

CenturyLink operates seven security operations centres around the world in locations including Denver in the United States and London.

The one coming up in Singapore will be its eighth.

CenturyLink's Asia-Pacific vice-president of information technology (IT) services and managed hosting, Mr Francis Thangasamy, said in a statement: "Singapore offers one of the most advanced IT infrastructures globally.

"Its continuous focus on cyber security makes it a compelling choice for our new SOC."

Mr Ang Chin Tah, Singapore Economic Development Board's director of infocommunications and media, said: "CenturyLink's security operations centre adds to a growing ecosystem of cyber security companies establishing technical capabilities in Singapore.

He added: "In addition, the centre will create opportunities for Singaporeans to be trained in sought after cross-industry skill sets such as incident analysis, incident management and response, and threat intelligence."