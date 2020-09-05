US tech stocks' fall proves naysayers right

NEW YORK • Thursday's plunge in United States equities, with big technology firms posting the biggest drop since March, was vindication for bearish strategists whose voices had been getting louder.

Warnings that valuations were out of control and investors would pay for their euphoria have been swirling around for weeks amid a stretch in which the S&P 500 Index went 30 sessions without a 1 per cent decline.

On Thursday, it fell 3.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq 100 Index lost 5.2 per cent.

Bears took a victory lap as high-flying stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Tesla and Apple Inc dragged the Nasdaq 100 lower, after the index had rallied in 11 of the past 13 sessions.

While the correction was abrupt, it was overdue given how crowded the mega-cap tech trade had become, according to senior global market strategist Sameer Samana of Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

And with market attention likely to turn to the upcoming US presidential election after the holiday weekend, traders are likely trimming risk, he said.

"While there was no one trigger, there's probably some nervousness and squaring up of positions heading into a long weekend," he said. "Given the nice run, you could even describe it as profit-taking."

To be sure, that is all it was on June 11, when the S&P 500 lost 6 per cent. Its return since then is about 15 per cent, even with Thursday's dramatics.

Tech has powered the S&P 500's almost 55 per cent rebound from its March lows.

The dynamic kicked into overdrive in recent weeks after Apple and Tesla's stock splits caused the shares to surge.

Prior to Thursday, the Nasdaq's 41 per cent year-to-date gain exceeded the American equity benchmark's advance by about 30 percentage points.

That has pushed the relative strength of the Nasdaq over the S&P 500 to the highest on record.

EP Wealth Advisors' director of portfolio strategy Adam Phillips said: "At some point, you're bound to see some profit-taking and re-positioning within portfolios."

He added: "It's hard to know what the final straw was for investors, but the sell-off shouldn't come as much of a surprise. It was quite evident that areas of the market were overextended."

The warning signs were there.

Implied volatility on the Nasdaq 100 has been rising even as the index rallied - a rare alignment that strategists warned would end painfully, as booming demand for call options forced dealers to recalibrate their hedges.

According to Mr Julian Emanuel from BTIG, while betting against the tech bubble in the 2000s was painful for those who were early, Thursday's rout is an opportunity to rebalance away from the sector.

"We think the (Federal Reserve) has changed the game and financials will ultimately lead the market higher in 2021."

BLOOMBERG