US tech rout, inflation worries send local shares down 1.2%

Singapore shares fell for the second straight day alongside losses across most Asian bourses yesterday following a tech rout on Wall Street and inflation concerns on the back of a commodity-based rally.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) tumbled 38.14 points - the biggest fall in nearly four months - or 1.2 per cent to 3,144.27.

Except for China closing higher, key gauges in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia plunged between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

Malaysia slipped 0.4 per cent and Taiwan fell 3.8 per cent, suffering its third-largest fall in history.

Analysts and traders said yesterday's tech sell-off was mainly due to lingering worries over anti-monopoly regulations and a tech correction in the US stock market.

Investors took little comfort from US Federal Reserve reassurances and a miss in the United States' employment report last month and chose to focus on surging prices which they worry could prompt central banks to turn hawkish.

Therefore, the soon-to-be released US CPI (consumer price index) and PPI (producer price index) figures this week will be of focus, with investors' belief of a "transient" rise in inflation put to the test, remarked IG's market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

"Inflationary concerns will dominate the focus this week, but the base effects are widely priced in and this upcoming reading will likely only serve as a baseline," said Oanda strategist Edward Moya.

Latest data out of China which signalled surging factory prices on the back of a commodity rally added to the global inflation risk outlook. Rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of Asia, namely in India and Malaysia, added to the jitters.

Turnover on the local bourse came in at 2.17 billion units worth $1.72 billion. Decliners outpaced advancers 353 to 173. Losses were led by Singapore's banking trio.

• Additional information from Agence France-Presse