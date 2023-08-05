US stocks tumble on mixed jobs report as rally fades

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks retreated on Friday as an earlier rally lost steam while traders digested jobs data that showed the labour market was strong though cooling gradually.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.4 per cent to 35,065.62, while the broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.5 per cent to 4,478.03.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.4 per cent at 13,909.24.

This came after a Labour Department report showing that hiring in the US was easing, with 187,000 jobs added in July and 185,000 in June, slowing from the month before.

But wage gains held steady at 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis – and remained 4.4 per cent up from a year ago in July – the report added.

This is likely still too high for Federal Reserve policymakers, who have lifted interest rates rapidly to ease demand and rein in inflation, and are determined to ensure the economy cools sustainably.

The jobs report “was mixed, but still keeps soft landing hopes alive,” said Mr Edward Moya of OANDA, referring to a scenario where the Fed manages to lower inflation without triggering a massive recession.

“Despite today’s drop in yields, Treasury yields are still much higher than they were a week ago and that could have some macro traders nervous,” he added.

This comes as analysts expect the consumer price index, a key inflation gauge, to see its first year-on-year increase since mid-2022 in next week’s report.

Among individual companies, shares in tech giant Amazon surged 8.3 per cent after its quarterly profit exceeded expectations on a boost from strong sales.

Biotech firm Amgen’s shares also gained 5.5 per cent, while travel tech company Booking advanced 7.9 per cent. Both beat estimates with their corporate results.

But Apple shares slumped 4.8 per cent, as it reported modestly higher profits in the recently ended quarter and another dip in revenues. AFP