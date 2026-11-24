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Jensen Huang, Founder of NVIDIA, is broadcasted on a screen after his reinstatement at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City, on Nov 23.

US stocks surged on Nov 23, led by a big jump in the Nasdaq as Nvidia’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO drove investors back into AI-related shares after last week’s rout.

Nvidia’s shares shot up as much as 36.6% after the board returned Huang. He had resigned from the company on Nov 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

US President Donald Trump said he secured a deal with Nvidia’s board to bring back Huang as CEO. Nvidia is widely seen as a cornerstone of the AI trade.

The news helped Wall Street recover from last week’s sharp selloff. On Nov 20, the S&P 500 and the Dow both confirmed corrections as worries mounted about the AI trade.

The Nasdaq-100 added more than US$2 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) in market value on Nov 23, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 had their biggest daily gains since the market surged after Trump paused his “Liberation Day” tariff package in April 2025.

“The thought had been, and it’s being borne out today, that Jensen Huang is uniquely important to Nvidia and to the AI trade,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

Still, he said, “you have one issue that is resolved – and it’s a biggie – but you still have to see how the rest of things play out.”

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 328.45 points, or 4.75%, to end at 7,238.84 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1,463.21 points, or 6.47%, to 24,080.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,452.56 points, or 3.02%, to 49,599.89.

Before Nov 23, the Nasdaq had come close to entering a bear market as investors worried about the heavy borrowing underpinning AI investment and questioned whether the sector could deliver sufficient returns. Fears of political scrutiny also mounted after Democrats swept the US midterm elections.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and S&P 500 information technology sector both were sharply higher on Monday, along with megacap stocks such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet.

Also climbing were neocloud and data centre companies, which had come under sharp selling pressure following Huang’s abrupt exit. Other sectors also rose, with energy being the only group in negative territory.

“We don’t think the rebound has run its course, and at these levels, it’s not too late to gradually add back technology exposure,” said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Ahead this week is Nov 25’s personal consumption expenditures report, which could give clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. REUTERS