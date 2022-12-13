US stocks soar ahead of inflation data and Fed meeting

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.3 per cent as well to 11,143.74. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks surged Monday, regaining some of last week’s losses, as markets showed cautious optimism ahead of a key inflation data release and closely-watched Federal Reserve meeting.

Observers expect consumer price increases to slow in November, adding to signs that red-hot inflation is finally easing, while the US central bank is anticipated to announce a smaller interest rate hike after a two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.6 per cent to finish at 34,005.04, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent to land at 3,990.56.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.3 per cent as well to 11,143.74.

“There was a lot of positive news to start the week and that helped push equities higher,” said Edward Moya of the OANDA trading platform.

In particular, a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicated that inflation expectations are coming down, while biopharmaceutical firm Amgen announced an agreement to acquire Horizon Therapeutics – the biggest deal this year in the health sector.

Horizon Therapeutics shares spiked 15.5 per cent following the news.

In the aviation sector, Boeing was boosted by “hopes it might secure a massive aircraft order from Air India,” Moya added.

Meanwhile, markets digested remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said in an interview on CBS News Sunday that while recession is a risk, it is not “something that is necessary to bring inflation down.” AFP

More On This Topic
Fed’s message that rates will stay on hold for ‘some time’ clashes with 2023 rate-cut bets
Asian currencies could have more upside as US dollar weakens

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top