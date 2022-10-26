US stocks rise again on 'better than feared' earnings

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks rallied for a third straight session on Tuesday, propelled by a drop in US Treasury yields and generally solid corporate earnings.

An index of consumer confidence weakened more than anticipated in October as concerns about costs of living intensified.

The data was the latest to suggest a slowing US economy, a dynamic that markets paradoxically welcome because of the prospect of a moderation in Federal Reserve policies.

Investors were pleased to see a drop in the yield of the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for Fed monetary policy.

“What it offers is confirmation that what the Fed is trying to accomplish is starting to work,” said Art Hogan, analyst at B. Riley Financial.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.1 per cent at 31,836.74.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent to 3,859.11, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent to 11,199.12.

Hogan also said that corporate earnings thus far have been “better than feared,” giving the market more running room.

Among individual companies, Coca-Cola gained 2.5 per cent after reporting higher profits fueled in part by price hikes. However, Coca-Cola executives pointed to signs that consumers are starting to feel the pinch from inflation.

General Motors also pushed higher, climbing 3.6 per cent following better-than-expected profits as the automaker said it is still seeing strong consumer demand for autos.

But General Electric dropped 0.5 per cent after reporting a quarterly loss of US$55 million (S$77 million) and lowering its full-year outlook as it grapples with higher costs. AFP