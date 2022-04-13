US stocks retreat ahead of bank earnings

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks fell again on Tuesday (April 12) as markets digested the latest report showing higher consumer prices, while bank shares retreated ahead of earnings reports.

The consumer price index jumped 8.5 per cent in March compared with a year ago, with prices climbing 1.2 per cent over February's level.

The report, the first to fully encompass the shock caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the West's sanctions against Moscow, was seen as bolstering the odds for forceful action from the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary supply.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.3 per cent at 34,220.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 4,397.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 per cent to 13,371.57.

Stocks initially gained after the inflation data, but later pulled back. Some analysts pointed to nervousness ahead of the earnings season.

JPMorgan Chase, which reports first-quarter results on Wednesday, dropped 1.1 per cent, joining other large banks in falling.

Analysts expect lower bank earnings compared with last year, when profits from large banks were lifted by the release of funds set aside early in the pandemic in case of bad loans.

Among other companies, American Airlines gained 0.9 per cent as the big carrier projected slightly better revenues for the first quarter, but also said fuel costs had risen more than expected.

Other carriers including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines climbed about one per cent. Delta also reports results on Wednesday.

CarMax fell 9.5 per cent after the used car chain reported disappointing results, citing weakening consumer confidence and meager shopper interest because of elevated prices.