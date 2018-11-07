US stocks open higher after election yields split Congress

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks rose in opening trading on Wednesday (Nov 7) after Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in key midterm elections even as President Donald Trump's Republican party increased its Senate majority.

About two minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 per cent at 25,837.77.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 per cent to 2,779.50, as the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also gained 0.9 per cent to 7,438.37.

With a handful of races still too close to call, Democrats were on track to capture some 30-35 House seats, taking control and providing a check on Trump's policies. But Republicans appeared likely to win three to five Senate seats and solidify their control of the upper house following Tuesday night's vote.