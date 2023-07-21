US stocks mixed as Netflix, Tesla weigh on Nasdaq

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Thursday, with the Dow rising and the Nasdaq falling on weakness in Netflix and Tesla after earnings reports.

A heavy round of earnings reports over the last day also included releases from IBM, United Airlines and Johnson & Johnson.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 per cent at 35,236.71.

The index has risen the last eight days.

The broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat at 4,564.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 per cent to 14,308.85.

“Considering how much stocks have rallied,” Thursday’s muted open represents “a pretty minor reaction,” said LBBW’s Karl Haeling.

Among individual companies, Netflix sank 8.2 per cent despite announcing a surprisingly robust addition of six million customers in the wake of its crackdown on password sharing.

But the streaming service missed revenue estimates and faced questions on the effects of a writers and actors strike that has mostly shut down Hollywood.

Tesla dropped 5.2 per cent despite topping analyst estimates for earnings per share and revenues.

But the electric car maker saw profit margins erode as the result of price cuts. AFP

