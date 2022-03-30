US stocks lifted by hopes for Ukraine peace talks

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks rose Tuesday (March 29), joining European equities in cheering progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while oil prices retreated again.

Both sides of the conflict pointed to headway in the negotiations held in Turkey, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alluding to "positive" signals, while adding that Kyiv would not "decrease our defense efforts."

US Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russia was "repositioning" a small number of its forces near Kyiv, adding, "we're not prepared to call this a retreat or even a withdrawal."

The headlines on Ukraine were "a good catalyst to push things higher," said Tom Cahill of Ventura Wealth Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.0 per cent at 35,294.19.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.2 per cent to 4,631.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.8 per cent to 14,619.64.

The gains came after the Conference Board reported a modest uptick in consumer confidence in March, as Americans' views of the economy improved, even as their outlook for the future grew increasingly grim.

Among individual companies, FedEx rose 3.7 per cent as it announced that founder Frederick Smith would exit as chief executive in June, handing the post to Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam.

Nielsen Holdings surged 20.3 per cent following an announcement that it agreed to be acquired by a consortium of institutional investors led by Evergreen Coast Capital and Brookfield Business Partners for about US$16 billion (S$21.7 billion).