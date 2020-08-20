US stocks jump to record high, instilling rebound hopes in Asia

Wall Street reached a new record high on Tuesday despite all the hand-wringing about the devastating blow to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Technology stocks led the rally from the trough in March. But more recently, other sectors, including consumer discretionary and home builders, had joined in to boost confidence in the breadth of the recovery.

The S&P 500 gained 0.04 per cent to close at 3,389.78 points on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record set in February. The index is now up 52 per cent from the three-year low in March, making the recovery the fastest-ever return to a record high after a drop of at least 20 per cent.

Asian shares tracked US gains to climb to a seven-month peak yesterday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rose 0.48 per cent to close at 172.40 points, a level not seen since late January.

The gains were driven by Australia, up 0.72 per cent, and South Korea, which added 0.52 per cent. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.26 per cent, while Hong Kong dropped 0.7 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 0.08 per cent to end at 2,561.04 points, dragged down by losses in Singapore Airlines.

The STI is up 14.7 per cent from the March 23 low of 2,233.48.

In trade-dependent Singapore, the US rally boosted optimism that the massive stimulus rolled out worldwide is working to lift aggregate demand and asset prices, and is greasing the wheels of the global economy.

The US has replaced China this year as Singapore's top export market. It was the top fixed-asset foreign investor last year as well.

Ms Carmen Lee, head of investment research at OCBC Bank, said: "Strong momentum for the technology-led rally has led the US market higher and this was also supported by the massive amount of fiscal stimulus globally. In addition, the coronavirus situation in the US seems to show signs of improvement based on daily case counts."

The daily US case count dropped to 34,240 on Aug 11, from a peak of 75,821 on July 17.

Better-than-expected economic data and company earnings are also supporting market sentiment. Optimism in the US is on a surge.

"After more than a week of teasing, the enduring tech rally finally lifted the S&P 500 into record territory as investors remain undeterred about stock market concentrations or Covid-19 flashpoints around the world," said Mr Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp Financial Services.

In a Bank of America survey, investors describing US equities in a bull market rose to 46 per cent last week, from 40 per cent last month. The share of sceptics in the survey who said it is a bear market rally fell from 47 per cent to 35 per cent.

The biggest shift in optimism was towards economic growth, with 79 per cent expecting a stronger US economy - the most since December 2009.

A majority of the survey respondents expect a Covid-19 vaccine announcement by early in the first quarter of next year.

The health security has improved in Singapore as well. Daily cases have dropped significantly, while all foreign worker dormitories have been declared cleared of the virus.

The Government has pledged about $100 billion in stimulus to save lives and livelihoods.

After the worst-ever economic slump in the second quarter, the data flow here has also turned a bit positive. While business sentiment in the manufacturing sector remains subdued, a weighted 24 per cent of manufacturers anticipate business conditions to improve in the July to December period.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, a measure of factory activity, also rose into positive territory last month for the first time in six months.

However, the STI is still down about 20 per cent so far this year. That is because of the large share of weightage in the index for airline, financial and property stocks that are likely to suffer the most as the economy heads for its worst-ever full-year recession.

In contrast, the top five stocks by market capitalisation in the S&P 500 are tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google) and Facebook.

According to the Singapore Exchange (SGX), the most traded technology stocks here are up 20 per cent so far this year, with trading turnover 90 per cent higher from last year.

Singapore's healthcare sector, as represented by the iEdge SG All Healthcare Index, has generated an 81 per cent total return in the 2020 year to Aug 17, the SGX said.

Ms Lee said that unlike the US, where growth-driven technology stocks dominate, the Singapore market has a higher concentration of value and cyclical shares.

"As economic activities pick up over the coming quarters, there is likely to be a gradual move back into value stocks that are able to recover from improving economic conditions. This should help to narrow the gap between growth and value stocks," she added.

In a low interest rate environment, investors are also looking for yield and stocks here generally do offer comparatively higher dividend yields versus their regional peers, she added.