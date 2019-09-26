US stocks gain as Trump more upbeat on China talks

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks rose on Wednesday (Sept 25) following upbeat comments from Donald Trump on China trade talks as investors largely shrugged off the just-announced impeachment investigation of the US president.

Trump, in an appearance at the United Nations, said a deal with China could come sooner than expected, lifting stocks.

The remarks came just one day after Trump railed against Chinese "abuses" at the UN summit, comments that had been seen as among the factors causing stocks to fall Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.6 per cent at 26,970.71.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.6 per cent to 2,984.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1 per cent to 8,077.38.

Investors appeared to take a wait-and-see view of the House Democrat move to launch an impeachment probe of Trump based on his interactions with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

A memorandum of a call released by the White House showed Trump had urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate rival Joe Biden.

Leading Republicans dismissed the matter but Democrats called it a smoking gun.

Among individual companies, Dow member Nike surged 4.2 per cent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profits on strong direct sales and higher revenues from China.

Boeing also added to the Dow's gains, advancing 1.2 per cent as it announced a number of reforms to its board and corporate structure to highlight safety concerns after two crashes led to 346 fatalities and the grounding of its popular 737 Max plane.

Philip Morris International rose 5.2 per cent as it and Altria called off a potential US$200 billion (S$275 billion) merger following a sudden surge in worries about vaping. Altria, which holds a major stake in e-cigarette company Juul, shed 0.4 per cent.

Marathon Petroleum surged 8.4 per cent after activist fund Elliot Management called for the petroleum product company to be broken up.