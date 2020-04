NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks finished higher on Thursday (April 16) despite another round of bleak economic data as President Donald Trump vowed to press ahead with reopening the economy.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,533.40, up 0.1 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent to 2,799.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.7 percent to 8,532.36.