US stocks falter ahead of key earnings and jobs data

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks ended lower on Thursday as investors awaited earnings reports from major tech companies after the closing bell, and official employment data the following morning.

The fall extended a pullback after Fitch downgraded the United States from its top-tier AAA credit rating, citing the country’s weakening governance and rising debt burden.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 per cent to 35,215.89, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 4,501.85.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 per cent to 13,959.72.

This marked a continuation of the week’s trends, said Mr Karl Haeling of LBBW.

The credit downgrade by Fitch – which attracted strong disagreement from the White House and Treasury earlier this week – is not expected to have a lasting impact, said Mr Haeling.

But he added that it drew attention to the US budget deficit, which appears to be bigger than expected, while stronger-than-anticipated economic data “makes people nervous” given their potential bearing on interest rate decisions.

“A lot of economic data confirmed how resilient the US economy remains,” said Mr Edward Moya, of OANDA, in a note.

With services sector activity still expanding, though at a slower rate, and jobless claims still low, the Federal Reserve might need to deliver further rate increases, he said.

Among individual firms, chip company Qualcomm’s shares ended 8.2 per cent lower after it forecast weaker profits than anticipated in the upcoming quarter.

Toymaker Hasbro shares edged up 1.1 per cent as it announced the sale of its eOne film and television business to Lionsgate for around US$500 million (S$670 million). AFP