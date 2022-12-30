US stocks fall on last trading day of bruising year

NEW YORK - US stocks slumped on Friday to start the final trading day of 2022, ready to cap off a turbulent year shaken by decades-high inflation and aggressive central bank responses to rein in costs.

The key S&P 500 index is down almost 20 per cent over the past year, marking its worst showing since 2008 as global equity markets pulled back on central bank rate hikes.

This has raised fears of a recession, with the Federal Reserve vowing to stay the course on curbing inflation until the job is done.

Shortly after trading began on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6 per cent to 33,027.98.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.8 per cent to 3,819.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 1.2 per cent to 10,356.07.

“Global growth slowed sharply through 2022,” said Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.

This came on the back of policy tightening, China’s protracted Covid-19 restrictions and an energy supply shock from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“And now we head into 2023 with most of Wall Street... telling investors that the global economy will grow below trend, enter a mild recession and experience a bumpy reopening in China,” he said.

“These are hardly the things that stock market dreams are made of,” Mr Innes added.

But analysts expect the worst of Federal Reserve rate hikes, which have sent jitters across markets, to be over.

“I think the Fed will be successful and 2023 will feel like a more normal year,” said Ms Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors. AFP