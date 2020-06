NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks ended solidly higher on Thursday (June 25), winning back some of the prior session's losses with banking shares jumping on the easing of regulations imposed after the 2008 crisis.

After a choppy session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,744.71, up 1.2 per cent or around 300 points after losing 700 points on Wednesday.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent to 3,083.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.1 per cent to 10,017.00.