NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks finished their best week in months with a muted session on Friday (Nov 6) as Joe Biden inched closer to victory in the still-unresolved presidential election.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 3,509.44, down less than 0.1 per cent for the session, but up 7.3 per cent for the week, its best since April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.2 per cent to 28,323.40, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.4 percent at 13,254.32.