US stocks end at records, extending rally as virus fears ease

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks finished at fresh records on Thursday (Feb 6), again shrugging off worries about the coronavirus outbreak and applauding China's move to cut tariffs on US goods.

All three major indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3 percent by the closing bell, ending at 29,378.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent to finish at 3,345.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 per cent to 9,572.15.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also notched records on Wednesday.