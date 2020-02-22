US stocks close with sharp declines, Dow down 0.8 per cent

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street continued to tumble on Friday (Feb 21) amid renewed fears that the virus outbreak in China will have a real impact on companies that depend on goods from the Asian manufacturing hub.

As more companies warned of expected hit to their bottom lines, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent to close at 28,992.41.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 1.1 per cent to end at 3,337.75, and the tech-rich Nasdaq dropped 1.8 per cent to 9,576.59.

More than 2,200 people have died from the disease in China, which has infected more than 75,000 people there and over 1,000 abroad, fueling concerns the epidemic will become a bigger problem in neighboring economies.