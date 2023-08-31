US stocks climb on cooler economic data

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks advanced on Wednesday on the back of cooler private hiring figures and a downward revision to economic growth – data points that could encourage a halt in further interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1 per cent higher at 34,890.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 ticked up 0.4 per cent to 4,514.86, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5 per cent to 14,019.31.

The movements came after private sector hiring slowed more than expected in August to 177,000 according to payroll firm ADP.

US GDP growth was also revised downward from 2.4 per cent to 2.1 per cent in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

“Optimism that an easing labor market may help slow inflationary pressures got a boost this morning” with the ADP report, said Mr Jose Torres, of Interactive Brokers, in a note.

The ADP report and GDP revision “imply that the inflation-ridden, red-hot services sector may finally be reaching supply and demand balance.”

This is a welcome development that could signal loosening in monetary policy down the line, Mr Torres added.

But the more consequential data releases this week include the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge on Thursday and government payroll numbers on Friday.

“Today’s data was never likely to be overly impactful with tomorrow’s inflation, income, and spending figures, prior to Friday’s payrolls, always the primary focus,” said analyst Craig Erlam, of OANDA.

“That could well set the tone for September ahead of some major central bank meetings,” he added in a note. AFP